/ / / Aveva Signs Agreement With Tech Provider KBR

Aveva, an engineering and industrial software company, signs a multi-phase agreement with KBR. The agreement spans all three of KBR’s global businesses: hydrocarbon services, technology and government services. Aveva’s expanded, end-to-end technologies and services offerings made the agreement possible, according to the company.

KBR will leverage Aveva’s engineering and industrial portfolio to further digitally transform the delivery of KBR’s technology, value added services, integrated EPC and long-term operations and maintenance services, according to the company. KBR can reportedly extend its digital asset delivery expertise by combining the strength of its EPC work with its technology, consulting and industrial services offerings.

“Leveraging 3D enhanced visualisation – a digital twin – with performance monitoring, is just one example of how KBR can deliver compelling and differentiated value to plant operators and maintenance personnel during a plant’s full lifecycle, from pre-FEED through to decommissioning,” says Steen Lomholt-Thomsen, Aveva’s head of global sales. “As a result, KBR’s customers can benefit from reduced capital expenditures, faster and safer project delivery, smoother start-up and a single source of data for greater efficiency during project delivery and across operations and maintenance processes.”

