Arkema Adds Capacity For Alkyd Emulsion Technology
Oct 10, 2018
Arkema Coating Resins, a business unit of Arkema Inc., will expand manufacturing capability for its Synaqua technology platform at the company’s Grand Rapids, Michigan facility. The new manufacturing capacity is scheduled to come on line in the second quarter of 2019. Synaqua 4804 waterborne alkyd is an APEO- and ammonia-free short oil alkyd used in applications where the feel and performance of conventional alkyds is desired in a low-VOC and solvent-free formulation.
The Grand Rapids plant produces a range of resin technologies, including waterborne, conventional and high solids solvent-borne resins for formulators of industrial coatings, architectural coatings, construction products, traffic paints and container coatings. The plant was awarded the 2017 American Chemistry Council Responsible Care Facility Safety Award – Certificate of Excellence for the prevention of occupational injuries and illnesses, according to the company.
For more information, visit www.arkemacoatingresins.com
