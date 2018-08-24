Appeals Court Denies Further Delay Of Obama-Era Safety Rule
Aug 24, 2018
For more than a year, the Trump Administration has delayed an Obama-era chemical safety rule. No longer, says a federal appeals court. The rule, which requires chemical companies to disclose risks at their facilities and share that information with local first responders, must go into effect says the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to an article from Houston Public Media.
The chemical safety rule was originally proposed after the deadly 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas. The appeals court called the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to delay the rule “arbitrary and capricious,” according to the article. Environmental groups are reportedly praising the court’s decision while the American Chemistry Council expressed disappointment over the ruling, citing “several problematic changes to the Risk Management Plan that could undermine the future success of this important program.”
Read the entire article here.
