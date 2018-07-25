AkzoNobel Will Acquire Brazilian Peroxides Producer
Jul 25, 2018
AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals finalizes an agreement to acquire Brazilian firm Polinox, South American producer of ketone peroxides, essential in the manufacture of polymers. The acquisition will expand the company's footprint in the continent and reportedly establish it as one of the region's major producers of curing systems for polyester thermoset resins. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the company.
"Our business is on a growth trajectory," says Johan Landfors, executive committee member responsible for Polymer Chemistry. "Over the past three years, we have invested more than €180 million to better serve our customers, upgrade technologies, increase capacity and reposition our global manufacturing footprint. The acquisition of Polinox presents a great opportunity to further strengthen our presence in the South American market."
The company will acquire Polinox's brands and trademarks, which include Brasnox, Perbenzox and TecnoxSuper, as well as its customer list and production know-how. AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals will invest to add capacity in its own site at Itupeva, Brazil and transfer manufacturing there after the expansion is completed, according to the company..
For more information, visit: www.akzonobel.com
