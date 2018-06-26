AI Collaboration Could Accelerate Catalyst Development
Jun 26, 2018
BASF and Citrine Informatics are collaborating to use artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the development of new environmental catalyst technologies. Citrine Informatics is a platform that reportedly uses AI to bring new materials to market faster.
The preliminary phase of the pilot project focuses on identifying new materials for capturing greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide (CO2). In the collaboration, BASF is providing experimental data to build proprietary AI models using the Citrine platform. By iteratively testing newly suggested materials from the models in the lab, BASF and Citrine aim to improve the models through sequential learning by retraining the algorithms with new data.
“We strongly believe that combining our technical knowledge and experimental data with AI can accelerate material discovery,” says Dr. Mengting Yu, who leads digitalization initiatives in heterogeneous catalysis at BASF. “The model rapidly screened thousands of new materials and became smarter in its predictions. We are looking forward to extending our collaborations into other catalysis applications.”
“AI-driven materials development is the future of the materials industry and we are pleased with the BASF catalyst results,” says Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics. “The companies who are first to invest in this technology will reap tremendous market rewards.”
For more information, visit: www.basf.com
