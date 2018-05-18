ACS Selects 20 High Schoolers for Chemistry Olympiad Shortlist
May 18, 2018
The American Chemical Society (Washington, D.C.) has chosen 20 students from high schools in 10 states as finalists for four spots on the team that will represent the United States at the 50th International Chemistry Olympiad in Bratislava, Slovakia, and Prague, Czech Republic, on July 19–29.
These 20 students were selected based on a series of exams involving almost 17,000 students across the U.S. They now will go the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 10-25. The top four students at the camp then will become members of the team.
