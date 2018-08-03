12 Women In Academia Are Named ACS Fellows For 2018
Aug 03, 2018
The American Chemical Society (ACS) names the 2018 class of ACS Fellows, a prestigious honor bestowed upon distinguished chemists who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in chemistry and have made important contributions to ACS.
Twenty-one women were named ACS Fellows in the 2018 class. Of those, 12 are in academia:
- Amanda Bryant-Friedrich, University of Toledo
- Janine Cossy, ESPCI Paris
- Carmen Valdez Gauthier, Florida Southern College
- Lynn G. Hartshorn, University of St. Thomas
- Teresa Head-Gordon, University of California, Berkeley
- Barbara R. Hillery, SUNY Old Westbury
- Elizabeth M. Howson, Chatham High School
- Malika Jeffries-EL, Boston University
- Kerry K. Karukstis, Harvey Mudd College
- Judy E. Kim, University of California, San Diego
- Melissa Pasquinelli, North Carolina State University
- Doris Zimmerman, Thiel College (retired)
