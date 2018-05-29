Attack Physical Security Threats
Article highlights best strategies for safeguarding people and property from ever-expanding physical threats.
Cyber concerns may be all over the news, but ensuring your facilities’ physical security remains an enduring imperative. Industrial and critical infrastructure facilities face an ever-expanding list of threats coming from all directions – land, sea, and air.
Adversarial or innocent trespassers as well as vandalism, sabotage, theft, and malicious attacks are common concerns. Today, there may be weaponized or intelligence-gathering drones flying overhead or submarines underwater. Lone-wolf or organized terrorist attacks are possible. Even an authorized building occupant could “go ballistic.” Are you prepared to handle the possible threats?
Because any security lapse may be presumed to result from negligence, choosing the right set of protective and corrective measures to avoid, detect, and neutralize threats is crucial. Hazards must be anticipated and actively mitigated with measures that are adaptive and resilient and that ensure a rapid response – particularly in dangerous situations.
Read the rest of this article from our sister publication Plant Services.
