/ / / Quick Quiz: General Chemistry Knowledge

New ISA Book Covers SIS Lifecycle
ISA publishes new book on safety instrumented systems life cycle based on ISA/IEC 61511 functional process safety standard.
The International Society of Automation (ISA) publishes a new book that covers the entire life cycle of safety instrumented systems (SIS)—including specification, design, analysis, programming, installation, maintenance and change management. “Safety Instrumented Systems: A Life-Cycle Approach” by Paul Gruhn, PE, CFSE, and Simon Lucchini, CFSE, MIEAust CPEng, leverages the performance and documentation requirements defined in the ISA/IEC 61511 functional process safety standard along with the authors’ nearly 80 years of safety system experience, expertise and insights.“The world of safety instrumented systems is complex; technology and knowledge continue to grow and evolve,” says Gruhn, global functional safety consultant at…
