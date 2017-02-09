Powder eHandbook: Get Solid AnswersDownload Now
Overview:
There’s an art form to solids processing. Sure, science is the major backbone but “art is why we install a device whose operation we can’t explain scientifically but which has performed successfully in the past,” according to Chemical Processing’s Tom Blackwood. To help you combine the best of both art form and science, the editors of Chemical Processing have put together the newest eHandbook.
Download this Chemical Processing eHandbook for strategies including:
- How to improve performance and meet specifications via size reduction.
- The Do’s and Don’ts to reduce particle segregation.
- Put STEAM Into Your Efforts – The A is for Art
Download your copy of this Chemical Processing Powder eHandbook, Get Solid Answers, now.