Migration Project JustificationDownload Now
Overview:
Migrating modern control systems can be complex, often requiring detailed upfront planning, a methodical implementation strategy, and astute project management. Perhaps one of the largest challenges process engineers face is building a case and justifying a control system upgrade or migration project. To help, we have teamed up with Daniel Roessler to provide you with a complimentary chapter of his book titled “Migration Project Justification.”
In this Free Chapter Download you will learn:
- How to determine the best migration or upgrade approach
- How to define your return on investment
- Major challenges legacy control systems have including: system failures, part availability and obsolescence issues, reduced support service availability, operational inefficiency
You will also find out how to receive a hard copy of Daniel’s entire book (a $90 value) for free.