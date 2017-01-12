Xylem YSI Introduces ProSample Series
YSI, a Xylem brand, introduces the YSI ProSample Series of fully automated portable samplers for the wastewater market. The compact samplers contain a customized peristaltic pump that provides accurate sampling with measuring increments that can be pre-set based on time intervals, flow rates or by weather event. The robust and insulated plastic housing is suited for field use, keeping samples intact and at the proper temperature. The sampler is easily calibrated with a visual indication light when the unit is ready to go.
A wastewater plant can install the samplers at the plant influent channel, at the effluent or anywhere in between, and different models come with one, four, eight or 24 sample bottle options. Facilities can download sample data via USB to connect to a PC, or program the sampler on the keypad or at a PC and upload using the USB port.
