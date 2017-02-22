VelocityEHS Adds Air Emissions, Water And Waste Compliance Software Solutions
VelocityEHS, cloud environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software provider, adds three new cloud software products – Air Emissions, Water Quality and Waste Compliance – to its EHS software platform. The three new solutions reportedly make it affordable for companies of all sizes to automate air, water and waste management to meet their most challenging compliance reporting responsibilities.
The VelocityEHS Air Emissions product offers a reliable process to transform high volume production data into measurable calculations to report. The system scales to handle every application from simple pollution tracking needs to comprehensive U.S. Clean Air Act Title V permit requirements and emission inventory reporting across the enterprise. The VelocityEHS Air Emissions system is reportedly quick and easy to implement.
Similar to the Air Emissions product, the water and hazardous waste management solutions help companies ensure regulatory compliance and improve their environmental performance by providing the data necessary to reduce waste and consumption. The Water Quality product simplifies and streamlines water sampling and monitoring at each point of discharge and quickly performs loading calculations for NPDES DMR reporting. The Waste Compliance product tracks waste generation and shipment manifesting and automatically prepares reports for regulatory agencies including the National Biennial RCRA Hazardous Waste Report.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments