SPX Expands Marley MD Cooling Tower Line
SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc., manufacturer of evaporative and air-cooled heat exchangers, expands its Marley MD line of factory-assembled counterflow cooling towers. New to the MD line is model 5017, a 12-foot by 14-foot box size offering 324 to 554 nominal tons of cooling per cell. The expanded line also includes 2-cell back-to-back configurations and factory-assembled mechanical access platform options for all models.
The Marley MD cooling tower reportedly requires less plan area than a crossflow cooling tower for many HVAC and light industrial applications. The new back-to-back configurations provide more site placement options, according to the company. The tower features heavy-duty steel construction and a five-year mechanical warranty for consistent, CTI-certified fully-rated cooling over a wide range of flow and temperature requirements.
The Marley MD tower comes standard with a low-sound fan; additional fan and attenuation options are available to meet more stringent sound requirements. All published sound data for Marley MD cooling towers has been independently verified to meet published sound levels, according to the company. Marley MD cooling towers are tested per CTI ATC-128 test code by third-party CTI-licensed test agents and validated by a certified acoustical engineer.
The optional Marley Geareducer drive requires no oil changes for the first five years of operation and reduces maintenance, according to the company. This induced-draft counterflow tower reportedly minimizes energy consumption by providing lower fan energy than centrifugal fan counterflow towers.
