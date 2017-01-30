Spirax Sarco Releases FT62 Thermostatic Steam Traps
Spirax Sarco releases the FT62 range of ASME 600 float and thermostatic steam traps. The traps are suitable for the oil and gas and specialty chemical industries that need fast and efficient condensate removal, according to the company.
The FT62 range is available in sizes ½” to 1” with screwed, SW and flanged connections. Two body materials are offered:
• FTC62 in carbon steel
• FTS62 in stainless steel
With features such as an integral bi-metal air vent and strainer, the FT62 range is designed specifically for maintainable drainage of small, high pressure process applications, according to the company. Typical applications include stripper re-boiler, steam turbine inlet drain and separator drainage.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments