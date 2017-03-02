smartGAS expands its EVO series of NDIR gas sensors for the measurement of carbon monoxide (CO). The FLOWEVO CO (100 vol. %) complements the new series, which already includes the FLOWEVO CO (2000 ppm). The sensor provides precise gas analysis and process control, as well as easier integration into a customer's own units, according to smartGAS. Industrial CO measurement plays a central role in many sectors, including gas analysis or emission measurement for flue gas monitoring and process control.

The NDIR gas sensors in the FLOWEVO product line are characterized by optimized optical components, adjusted software and flexible power supply, according to smartGAS. The principle of infrared measuring technology reportedly ensures that a high level of long-term stability and performance are achieved, while the plug and play interfacing of the gas sensors simplifies the connection to hardware. The FLOWEVO CO sensor (100 vol. %) has an ASCII modbus and RTU interface with automatic recognition of the communication settings. The communication speed is reportedly up to 38,400 baud. An on-board LED visually displays the status of the gas sensor.