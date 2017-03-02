Siemens releases its next generation of the Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH180 Medium Voltage Drive. The drive, manufactured in the U.S. in Pennsylvania, reportedly features a PCB based power cell with reduced part count by more than 70% over a previous design.

The new Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH180 drive provides an efficient solution for low power applications. The Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH180’s power cell design allows for less maintenance and greater availability, according to Siemens.

The drive reportedly offers a simplified system with enhanced serviceability and reduced commissioning. Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH180 drives are IEEE 519 compliant and compatible with any motor type including induction, synchronous, permanent magnet, and round rotor motors, according to the company. The drive also supports 480V or 600V input voltages up to 400A - making it suited for new or retrofit applications of existing motors.

Customers can upgrade to the new drive without giving up critical space, according to Siemens. The new Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH180 reportedly offers a three year pay back on fan and pump applications and up to 4% improved efficiency on low power applications when compared to high-low-high solutions. The Sinamics Perfect Harmony drive offers up to 96.5% energy efficiency through the entire speed range, according to the company.