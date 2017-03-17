Siemens introduces the Simatic ITP1000 industrial tablet PC. It has a projective-capacitive 10.1-inch Multitouch display, the latest Intel Core i5 Skylake processor technology and the Trusted Platform Module. Designed for industrial use, the Simatic ITP1000 is especially suitable for service, production, measuring and testing, operator control and monitoring. The new industrial tablet PC supports Windows 7 and Windows 10. With many different interfaces and product features, the Simatic ITP1000 can be integrated in new and existing plant concepts.

To handle challenging tasks, a high-performance chip set with the latest Intel Skylake CPU technology is used in the Simatic ITP1000 industrial tablet PC. The DDR4 RAM can be upgraded up to 16 gigabytes, and a 256 or 512-gigabyte SSD (solid state drive) can also be added to the device. Customized automation tasks can be handled with practical industrial functions including RFID (radio frequency identification), a bar code reader, camera and six freely programmable function buttons. This is also supported by a wide range of interfaces such as Bluetooth, WAN, 1-gigabit LAN, serial RS 232 DC-in, miniDP, SD card slot, 1 USB type C and 2 USB 3.0 ports. The PC has an integrated TPM 2.0 module to protect the system and data and a Kensington lock to prevent theft. An optional docking station with a port replicator designed for practical one-hand docking enables Siemens’ new tablet PC to be used as a complete workstation with an external monitor.

Typical service applications for the Simatic ITP1000 industrial tablet PC are instructional films for simple maintenance tasks, location-related service information and remote access to plants. In the fields of measuring and testing, the uses of the new tablet PC include mechatronic simulations, such as those for minimizing the noise emitted by automobiles and aircraft, as well as measuring energy consumption, flow and temperature. Applications for production include films for training new employees, mobile assembly stations, quality management, order-picking scales and driverless transport systems. With operator control and monitoring, the Simatic ITP1000 is suitable for location-related tasks, such as indoor navigation, SmartAccess to panels and web-based visualization. Office applications, such as Excel for evaluating production data, complete the range of possible applications.