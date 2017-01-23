Ross Introduces 10-Gallon Double Planetary Mixer And Discharge System
The Ross 10-gallon Double Planetary Mixer and Discharge System is a turnkey weighing, mixing and discharging system. Heavy-duty helical mixing blades, designed for high-viscosity pastes, gels and putty-like materials, are raised and lowered via an air/oil hydraulic lift with explosion-proof electrically operated solenoid valves. The motors on the mixer and discharge system, limit switches, junction box, local operator station, platform scale and weight indicator are all explosion-proof, according to the company. All hardware in the mixing zone are lock-wired. Product wetted welds are dye-penetration tested.
The vacuum-rated mix can is internally-machined, providing uniform stirrer-to-vessel clearances of 1/4 to 1/2". Other features include a 50-psig stainless steel jacket for heating/cooling, 2” flush cove-cut discharge valve, RTD thermocouple on the sidewall and a grounding drag strap. Caster wheels on the vessel and V-tracks on the platform allow for easy movement between the mixer, weighing station and discharge press.
