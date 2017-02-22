Rockwell Automation Expands FactoryTalk MES Offerings
New and expanded applications from Rockwell Automation help reduce the cost and time-to-value of a manufacturing execution system (MES), according to the company. Manufacturers can tap into scalable FactoryTalk ProductionCentre MES applications that address specific manufacturing challenges like quality, machine performance, track/trace and genealogy. Solutions can start at the machine or work-area level with a single application and with minimal infrastructure requirements, and scale to an integrated MES solution as ROI is realized.
Rockwell Automation releases the following applications:
FactoryTalk Production Application – Manufacturers are challenged to optimize production processes, lower structured costs, improve productivity and achieve a near zero-inventory system. The FactoryTalk Production application is a scalable MES solution that addresses the challenges associated with enforcing processes in manufacturing. This application integrates with ERP and tracks the order and recipe parameters necessary for production. The Production application supports end-to-end production management within a facility, offering a platform for continuous improvement.
FactoryTalk Quality Application – Facilities relying on disparate systems and antiquated paper processes cannot guarantee consistent production quality. The newly expanded Quality application allows manufacturers to easily and efficiently model and enforce their plant’s in-process quality regimens at a scalable rate. The application supports a facility’s efforts to deliver a timely, quality product and react quickly to quality issues. Manufacturers can use the Quality application on a project basis and scale up when value is proven. The application can be expanded to include other functionality within the FactoryTalk ProductionCentre MES system or run as a standalone.
FactoryTalk Performance Application – Manufacturing companies today lack visibility into real-time production performance and productivity data. Performance is a modular application that assists manufacturing companies with factory efficiency and production improvement. By providing visibility into the operations performance, this application allows for lean and continuous improvement, preventive manufacturing, improved asset utilization and operational intelligence.
