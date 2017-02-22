Omega Platinum Series MDS8PT Benchtop Meter Delivers Accurate Readings
Omega’s MDS8PT universal benchtop unit houses the company’s exclusive Platinum Series 1/8 DIN digital panel meter. The easy-to-use panel meter has a large color changing LED display that is totally programmable at any set-point or alarm point to meet a variety of application needs. The Omega exclusive unit delivers accurate readings at a fast speed and has the ability to handle 10 common types of thermocouples, thermistors, multiple RTD’s and several process (DC) voltage and current ranges. Additional features include universal input with dual alarm relays, optional RS232/RS485 MODBUS communication and embedded Ethernet. The MDS8PT is suitable for lab use, food processing and engine testing.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments