Omega OM-DAQXL Data Logger Offers Fast Sampling Rates
The OM-DAQXL series of portable handheld data loggers from Omega offers eight or 16 universal analog inputs, fast sampling rates, large data storage and a 7-inch TFT color touch screen display with an intuitive user interface, easy channel configuration, data logging and play back. The series is suited for a wide range of applications including R&D and industrial labs, chemical, water treatment or HVAC process monitoring and strain measurement during physical testing of materials.
