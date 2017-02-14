Omega GLHD Series Safety Rope Switches Protect Long Conveyors
The Omega GLHD Series of safety rope switches are designed to mount on machines and sections of conveyors that cannot be protected by guards. The stainless steel, heavy-duty switches will protect long conveyor lengths up to 250 m (820'). Unlike traditional mushroom head type emergency stop buttons, the GLHD Series of safety rope switches can initiate the emergency command from any point along the installed rope length and provide robust emergency stop, rope pull protection for exposed conveyors or machines. All GLHD switches conform to ISO13850 and EN60947-5-5 and can survive indoor or outdoor use including washdown NEMA 6 (IP67) rating. Applications include monitoring and control of machines and conveyors in all types of manufacturing and production areas for personnel and equipment protection in industries including chemical, water, electronics, automotive and warehousing/shipping
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments