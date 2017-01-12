NBE Introduces Polycarbonate-Encased Bulk Bag Unloader
The bulk bag unloader system from National Bulk Equipment, Inc. (NBE) is designed for use in highly contaminant-sensitive process areas handling bulk materials known to generate combustible dusts. A 9.525mm, polycarbonate encasement surrounds the bulk bag unloader to prevent migrant dusts that piggyback on bulk bag exteriors from becoming airborne and entering the work zone during bag conditioning and bag collapse. The combustible input material is introduced, dust-free, directly to an integrated surge hopper through the NBE E3 closed-cycle dust recovery system that secures and encloses the bag spout within a sealed containment cylinder. The surge hopper is constructed with explosion protection and control features including an explosion venting system calculated on a Kst value of 170 and Pmax of 9.5 to direct and release overpressure to prepared areas. The hopper construction features reinforced walls and a reinforced cover, and is rated for 4.5 PSI internal pressure.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments