NBE 5-Station Bulk Bag Unloader System Safely DIscharges Combustible Ingredients
National Bulk Equipment, Inc. introduces the 5-station, bulk bag unloader system, which combines high-capacity structural construction with centralized controls and automation. Each bulk bag unloader station is constructed of thick-wall, 6-inch by 4-inch carbon steel structural tubing and heavy-gauge carbon steel plate to meet or exceed ANSI and ASME specifications. The 5-station system uses custom PLCs and HMIs engineered, programmed and built by NBE to integrate to the process facility’s central control system and comply with international standards.
The five different material types range in bulk density from 150kg/m3 to 630kg/m3, each with varied, non-free flowing material characteristics. Each NBE bulk bag unloader uses two integrated, hydraulic massage paddles with 2,200 pounds of paddle pressure to condition the material and aid material flow. The combustible materials move from the bulk bag through the NBE E3 enclosed bag spout interface where, with the closed-cycle dust collection system, migrant material generated during bag unloading is collected and re-introduced to the process flow. The E3 also works during bulk bag unloading to elongate the bulk bag to further ensure complete material discharge.
