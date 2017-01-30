Nash Expands Pump And Compressor Offering With 2BM5
Nash introduces the NASH 2BM5 liquid ring vacuum pump and compressor. The 2BM5 provides a full hermetic seal and is offered in addition to the existing 2BM1 models of NASH hermetically sealed pumps. The addition of the 2BM5 extends the capacity of the 2BM series to 35-877 cfm (60 to 1490 m3/h), according to the company.
Through a magnetic drive with static O-ring seals, the NASH 2BM Series reportedly achieves non-contact torque transmission, which allows for the hermetic seal. This key feature eliminates leaks while reducing maintenance, according to Nash. The pump uses its own operating fluid for the lubrication and cooling of the bearings and magnetic coupling, eliminating the need for any additional liquid lubrication.
The NASH 2BM series offers a large differential pressure capability, allowing the pump to covers a wide range of operating conditions and industrial applications. The 2BM series is suited for process applications including chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical and the food industry.
NASH 2BM5 Performance Specifications
· Vacuum range: to 1” Hg abs (33 mbar)
· Differential pressure capability: ~18.9 psi (~1.3 bar)
· Compressor pressure: ~21.7 psig (~2.5 bar abs)
