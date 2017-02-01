MTS Low Headroom Material Master Bulk Bag Discharger Promotes Material Flow
MTS Material Master system is designed for discharging bulk bags of material. The unit features the Flo-Master bulk bag massaging system to promote material flow. A Flo-Lock discharge spout closure system quickly halts material flow for partial bag discharge, allowing bag to be retied and removed. The unit includes the stainless steel Seal-Master round bag spout access chamber with "gull wing" doors for easy operator access. The unit features a stainless steel Sure-Seal spout clamping system for dust-tight material discharge and a stainless steel discharge hopper with bolt-on top cover. The system includes pneumatic piping utilizing 304 stainless steel rigid air lines.
