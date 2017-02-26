MilliporeSigma Mobius Power MIX 200 Handles Difficult-To-Mix Biopharm Ingredients
MilliporeSigma's Mobius Power MIX 2000 single-use mixing system handles difficult-to-mix buffers, culture media powders and other pharmaceutical ingredients. The Mobius Power MIX achieves a strong vortex using an impeller design and motor based on magnetically-coupled NovAseptic technology, a mixing technology in stainless steel tanks. The Power MIX 2000 provides accessible, sterile zero deadleg sampling directly from the mixing container. A probe port allows for insertion of either a reusable probe for non-aseptic processes or a pre-sterilized, single-use sensor for in-process pH measurement of aseptic processes. Other design features make the mixing system easy to use, enabling loading of bags by one person and offering an optional integrated hoist for powder delivery, according to the company.
