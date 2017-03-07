LumaSense Technologies, Inc. introduces the MCL640 thermal imaging camera, the latest addition to LumaSense’s line of infrared thermal imagers designed specifically for industrial process control and monitoring. The MCL640 camera offers 640 x 480 resolution imaging for long wave infrared applications, reportedly producing superior images and temperature measurement (±2 °C). The MCL640 thermal imager resolution is four times greater than the camera it replaces and it offers expanded lens options, according to LumaSense.

In addition to the new lenses, the MCL640 camera can be ordered with a number of environmental enclosures for harsh environments. The new Vortex Cooled (VC) enclosure is a heavy-duty housing that can be used a wide range of industrial applications including steel and paper mills, refineries and automotive parts production. The enclosure accommodates an air purge for use in classified hazardous areas in petrochemical applications.

The MCL640 camera is also the imager used in the ThermalSpection 724 cameras. The ThermalSpection 724 system includes an IP66 enclosure with integrated cooling and heating for operation outdoors, providing online monitoring of electric utility equipment and critical industrial infrastructure.

The MCL640 thermal imager is compatible with process control solutions offered by LumaSense, including systems for controlling the temperature of metals during processing, remote petrochemical equipment monitoring and online high voltage electrical equipment monitoring.