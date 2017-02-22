Intergraph PP&M Releases CAESAR II 2017 Edition For Pipe Stress Analysis
Intergraph Process, Power & Marine (PP&M), part of Hexagon and a global provider of enterprise engineering software to the process, power and marine industries, releases CAESAR II 2017 pipe stress analysis software. CAESAR II evaluates the structural responses and stresses of piping systems to international codes and standards.
Technical additions include the ability to evaluate creep conditions for all piping codes using EN-13480 guidelines and a new dialog to specify custom nozzle stiffnesses from the piping input. The version features several interface and usability improvements including model symbols to show displacements, rotations, forces and moments and improved display of node numbers and axial stops in piping models.
An update to the 2016 Edition of the ASME B31.4 code for Liquid Pipelines is now included in CAESAR II. This update includes the depreciation of B31.11, which is now included in B31.4. Along with this large code update, the software now aids the analyst in evaluating pipelines even further by providing an option to either let the software determine the restrained or unrestrained state of the pipe elements automatically, or the ability to specify the state themselves.
Other code updates include support for:
• 2015 edition of the Canadian code Z662 for Oil and Gas Pipelines
• 2016 edition of API-560 for Fired Heaters
• 2016 edition of the ASME B31.1 code for Power Piping
• 2016 edition of the ASME B31.5 for Refrigeration Piping and Heat Transfer Components
