Flexicon Wide-Inlet Bulk Bag Filler Handles Chunks, Semi-Solids
New Wide-Inlet Bulk Bag Filler from Flexicon allows rapid filling and passage of large, moist or dense chunks and semi-solid materials into open or duffle-top bulk bags. The unit features powered height adjustment of the cantilevered fill head to accommodate popular bag heights, pneumatically-adjustable bag hooks, a roller conveyor, automated vibratory densification/deaeration deck and load cells with automated controls.
Material passes through a hopper equipped with a slide gate valve positioned above the filler and through the filler's inlet chute that tapers from 26 to 20 in. square (660 to 508 mm square) before discharging into an open-top bulk bag. A vibratory deaeration deck activated at timed intervals during the filling cycle densifies the bulk material, stabilizing the bag. When load cells signal that the bag is approaching target weight, a controller shuts the slide gate valve, releases the bag straps and activates a powered roller conveyor to remove the filled bulk bag from the filling area.
Constructed of carbon steel with durable industrial finish, the system is suitable for sludge-like materials, disparate-sized scrap, mulch, stone, coal, wood pellets and other bulk material containing pieces, chunks, agglomerates, clumps and other materials too large or non-free-flowing for conventional bulk bags and fillers. The unit is also available in stainless steel for filling of potatoes, cassavas, turnips and similarly sized crops.
