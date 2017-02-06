Flexicon TIP-TITE Sanitary Drum Dumper Allows Dust-Free Transfer
Flexicon’s new TIP-TITE Sanitary Drum Dumper allows dust-free transfer of bulk materials from drums to downstream equipment, and rapid sanitizing between changeovers. Constructed of stainless steel and suitable for wash-down, the dumper is pneumatically powered and certified for use in areas with hazardous conditions.
A hydraulic cylinder raises and seats the drum against a discharge cone, after which a second hydraulic cylinder tips the drum to an angle of 45, 60 or 90 degrees with a motion-dampening feature. At full rotation, the outlet of the discharge cone mates with a gasketed receiving-ring fitted to the lid of any receiving vessel, creating a dust-tight seal and allowing controlled, dust-free discharge through a pneumatically-actuated butterfly valve into the vessel.
The hydraulic power unit enclosure with sight glass to check gauges and valves is located on the frame exterior for accessibility during set-up, inspection and maintenance, and houses a pneumatic motor to drive the unit. It is equipped with a roller conveyor that can be fed by an optional or existing infeed conveyor, allowing drums to roll into place by gravity.
