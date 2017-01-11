Exair Introduces No Drip Spray Nozzle
Exair’s 1/4 NPT No Drip Internal Mix deflected flat fan atomizing spray nozzle atomizes fluid and sprays at a right angle to the nozzle orientation. This allows spray to be placed precisely where it is needed when the mounting and work areas are limited. The new nozzle works in the same way Exair standard atomizing nozzles do, but also stops liquid flow when compressed air is shut off.
Exair’s No Drip Atomizing Nozzles are suited where no post-spray drip is permissible. When the compressed air supply is shut off, the No Drip nozzles positively seal off the flow of liquid eliminating the possibility of drips, according to the company.
Exair’s No Drip Internal Mix Atomizing Nozzles are available in five patterns: narrow angle round pattern, wide angle round pattern, flat fan pattern, deflected flat fan pattern and 360° hollow circular pattern. They are for pressure fed applications that don't require independent air and liquid control. Internal Mix, External Mix, No Drip External Mix, Siphon Fed and No Drip Siphon Fed are also available in 1/4 NPT or 1/2 NPT.
Applications include painting, coating, rinsing, cooling, quenching, wetting (moistening) and humidification and dust control. The compact Atomizing Nozzles are fully adjustable to minimize air and liquid consumption and have interchangeable liquid and air caps. All No Drip liquid nozzles are CE compliant and conflict mineral free.
