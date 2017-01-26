Exair Introduce Ion Air Jet
Exair’s new Ion Air Jet removes static electricity, contaminants and dust from parts prior to shrink wrapping, packaging, printing, painting or finishing. The engineered product has reportedly undergone independent laboratory tests to certify it meets the safety, health and environmental standards of the U.S., European Union and Canada required to attain CE and UL marks. It is also RoHS compliant. New design features include a metal armored high voltage cable to protect against abrasion and cuts, a replaceable emitter point, integrated ground connection and electromagnetic shielding. The shockless Ion Air Jet is an effective spot cleaner, available with permanent mount or flexible hose with base for benchtop applications.
The Ion Air Jet uses a small amount of compressed air to entrain 80% of the total output airflow from the surrounding room air, minimizing compressed air use and maximizing ionized airflow, according to Exair. An electrically energized emitter at the discharge end fills the entire airstream with positive and negative ions capable of neutralizing high static charges in a fraction of a second. An optional regulator allows infinite adjustment of the air volume and velocity.
For permanent mount applications, the compact Ion Air Jet is easy to install using the 1/8 NPT male inlet. For applications where frequent repositioning is required, the flexible Stay Set Ion Air Jet is suited. The hose allows ionized air to be aimed at a localized area.
The Ion Air Jet is quiet and lightweight. The 5-foot shielded power cable is flexible, designed for rugged use. A new selectable voltage power supply operates the Ion Air Jet. Applications include cleaning molded parts, pre-paint dust removal, furniture finishing and package cleaning prior to labeling, printing and assembly.
