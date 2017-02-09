Exair Expands 316SS Threaded Line Vac Product Line
Exair adds smaller and larger sizes to the air operated 316 Stainless Steel Threaded Line Vac conveyor product line, which convert ordinary pipe into an in-line conveying system for food products, pharmaceuticals and other bulk materials. The 316SS Threaded Line Vac is now available with NPT threads for use on 3/8 NPT through 3 NPT pipes. Featuring large throat diameters for maximum throughput capability, the conveyors are designed to attach to plumbing pipe couplers, sanitary flanges and other pipe fittings.
316SS Threaded Line Vac conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end with high output flows on the other. Response is reportedly instantaneous. Regulating the compressed air pressure provides control of the conveying rate. Construction is durable Type 316 stainless steel to resist corrosion and contamination. 316SS Threaded Line Vacs can withstand temperatures to 400ºF (204ºC).
Nine NPT sizes are available. Applications include gas, grain or ingredient sampling, part transfer, hopper loading, scrap trim removal, tablet transfer and packaging.
Other styles and sizes are available to suit hose or tube. Additional materials include aluminum and abrasion resistant alloy. 316SS Threaded Line Vacs are CE compliant.
