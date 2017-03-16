Emerson WirelessHART Power Meter Enables Energy Demand Monitoring
Emerson’s WirelessHART Power Meter makes electrical demand and consumption measurement available via a secure and reliable network across numerous markets. To help customers face the challenge of meeting more stringent energy standards and improve equipment reliability, Emerson incorporated WirelessHART technology into a revenue-grade wireless power meter to create a measurement solution that reportedly improves energy efficiency and sustainability. WirelessHART communication technology ensures secure and reliable data transmission, according to the company.
The power meter’s small physical footprint and WirelessHART technology makes it simple and quick to install, enabling businesses to monitor voltage, current, power, energy and other electrical parameters on single- and three-phase electrical systems in real-time with revenue-grade accuracy, according to Emerson. Real-time monitoring of electricity consumption and instantaneous demand reportedly enables more granular energy management and effective equipment monitoring, securely and reliably.
