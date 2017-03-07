Emerson AMS Trex Device Communicator Speeds Project Execution
Emerson Automation Solutions introduces Power the Loop technology for the AMS Trex Device Communicator. When using the Trex communicator in the field for new projects, Power the Loop technology can help take device configuration off the critical path, according to Emerson. The Trex communicator allows users to power devices directly from the handheld communicator. Users can perform device configuration tasks before power and I/O infrastructure are in place, and without the need for the installation of the host system, wiring, piping and other elements. During everyday field maintenance, users will not have to search the shop for a compatible power supply or confirm adequate loop resistance before connecting to a device. Technicians can simply connect the communicator to a loose device to power it, speeding configuration on the bench, according to the company.
