Elcan Screening Equipment Achieves High Throughput Rates At Lower Micron Sizes
Elcan Industries partners with German manufacturer RHEWUM to offer a new line of advanced screening equipment. The new line of equipment is primarily comprised of large, rectangular screening machines that incorporate direct excitation of the screen cloth to achieve high throughput rates at lower micron sizes, according to the company. The customized machines are offered in numerous sizes and can have multiple decks to enable the production of several products at the same time.
The machines feature electromagnetic actors mounted on the side of the screen housing that directly transfer energy into the screen mesh while the machine body remains static. The equipment can efficiently screen most products ranging from very coarse particle sizes to the lower end of the micron scale, according to the company. The equipment is suited for applications and industries including fertilizers, potash, sugar, mineral sands, pharmaceutical and powdered metal.
