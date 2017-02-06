E+E Elektronik Modular EE741 Flow Meter Works With Multiple Pipe Diameters
The compact EE741 in-line flow meter from E+E Elektronik measures the consumption of compressed air and technical gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, helium, carbon dioxide and argon. The flow meter can monitor standard volume flow, mass flow, standard flow, temperature and the consumption of air or gas.
Due to its modular design, one transmitter can be used for three different pipe diameters (DN15, DN20, DN25) by combining it with the appropriate, permanently mounted gauge mounting block. The transmitter, with its robust stainless steel sensing head, can be installed and removed without disassembling the pipework and with only a short interruption of the air or gas flow. The gauge mounting block features a sealing plug for operation without transmitter. This construction facilitates the periodic calibration of the transmitter and its temporary use at several measuring points, according to the company.
The EE741 employs the E+E thin-film sensor, which operates on the thermal anemometer principle and reportedly offers long-term stability and short response time. The thin-film sensor is highly insensitive to contamination and the operation principle eliminates the need for additional pressure or temperature compensation, according to the company. The multi-point factory adjustment at 7 bar (102 psi), the common pressure of the compressed air supply, leads to high accuracy even in the lower measuring range. EE741 can be employed for leak detection.
The instantaneous measured values or the total consumption can be displayed on the optional display. For optimum readability independent from the transmitter location, the display can be rotated in 90° increments. All settings for commissioning can be performed with the push buttons and the display. Models without display can be configured via USB interface with the EE-PCS product configuration software. The integrated consumption meter reportedly enables cost-effective consumption monitoring without an additional data logger. The EE741 flow meter can be easily integrated in any measurement and monitoring chain, according to the company. It features a scalable analogue output (4-20 mA / 0-20 mA), two switch outputs, pulse output and Modbus RTU or M-Bus (Meter-Bus) interface.
