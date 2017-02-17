Dow Specialty Membrane Elements Provide Separation Under Extreme Conditions
Dow Water & Process Solutions, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company, introduces a new product series, DOW Specialty Membrane Elements. The technology is designed for industries requiring dependable and effective liquid separation under extreme conditions such as high-temperature, ultra-high pressure and extra-wide spacer filtration, according to Dow.
“The DOW Specialty Membrane Elements complement our Dow reverse osmosis and nanofiltration portfolio well, helping us meet more unique challenges in the chemical, sugar, mining, oil and gas, power and dairy markets,” says Yochai Gafni, Dow Water & Process Solutions RO business unit director. “The product series can also provide a comprehensive solution together with other Dow technologies such as ultrafiltration, ion exchange resins, and brackish water or seawater reverse osmosis. These specialty membranes help you maximize recovery and separation of valuable compounds, reduce environmental footprint, minimize operational costs and meet regulatory requirements.”
The DOW Specialty Membrane RO and NF Element series includes:
· Ultra-high pressure RO elements for industrial process and waste water: operates at 1,740 psi (120 bar) and increases overall efficiency of minimal liquid discharge (MLD) and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) operations while reportedly helping to reduce the size of downstream conventional treatment processes by up to 50%.
· High-temperature RO elements for various industrial streams, including sugar: operate at elevated temperatures of up to 80°C, and the Dow Hypershell technology increases cleaning efficiency, reducing CIP chemicals and water usage compared to standard mesh wrap elements.
· High-temperature NF elements for various industrial streams: separate sulfate or large organic molecules efficiently at elevated temperatures of up to 70°C, helping to reduce heat exchanger capacity and to save energy.
· Extra-wide feed spacer NF elements for demineralization of high, viscose liquids: achieve higher recovery due to the extra-wide feed spacer and the Dow Hypershell technology saves energy by up to 60% less bypass, and increases cleaning efficiency compared to standard mesh-wrap elements, according to Dow.
