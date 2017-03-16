Dow Marathon Ion Exchange Resins Increase Water Efficiency
Dow Water & Process Solutions (DW&PS), a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company, launches Dowex Marathon ion exchange resins re-engineered specifically for efficiency in industrial water treatment applications. Dowex Marathon ion exchange resins, in combination with optimized system design, can reportedly offer up to 10% greater productivity from raw water.
Dowex Marathon brings together Dow’s Marathon and Amberjett technologies. Its enhanced capacity and balance of properties allow operators to experience maximum usable capacity of the resin with minimal use of chemicals and rinse water, according to the company.
The Dowex Marathon family of products includes a comprehensive suite of strong and weak acid cation exchange resins, and strong and weak base anion exchange resins for use in both packed bed and layered bed systems. Different combinations will result in various levels of efficiencies. The line-up allows operators to use the best combination of resins with their vessel type to achieve extremely low unit cost of demineralized water, high regenerability and reduced waste volume, according to the company. Other features of the product family reportedly include solutions that help operators minimize corrosion, protect equipment and reduce scaling and operational downtime.
