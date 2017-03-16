Honeywell UOP Receives AIChE R&D Award For MTO Technology

Honeywell UOP scientists receive the 2016 Industrial Research and Development Award for the development and commercialization of the UOP advanced methanol-to-olefins process.

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ (AIChE) Fuels and Petrochemical Division recognizes four Honeywell UOP scientists with the 2016 Industrial Research & Development Award for the development and commercialization of the UOP advanced methanol-to-olefins process. The award recognizes the scientists’ work on the technology that converts methanol from sources such as coal and natural gas into the olefins that are the primary components in the manufacture of plastic resins, films and fibers. This is especially critical in countries that lack domestic sources of crude oil but are rich in coal or natural gas, according to Honeywell UOP. While many engineers and scientists contributed to the development of the advanced MTO…