Clariant Unveils StyroMax UL3 Styrene Catalyst

Clariant launches its new high-performance ethyl benzene dehydrogenation catalyst StyroMax UL3. The catalyst reportedly achieves outstanding activity and selectivity at conditions of ultra-low steam-to-oil ratio (also known as steam-to-hydrocarbon ratio, SHR). It produces styrene monomer more efficiently than many other catalysts, according to Clariant. The higher activity of StyroMax UL3 reportedly increases yields, while its improved selectivity decreases the occurrence of by-products such as toluene and benzene.

Category:
Reaction and Synthesis
Product Type:
Catalysts
Manufacturer:
Clariant
