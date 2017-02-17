Chesterton DualPac 2211 Packing Offers Longer Life In Severe Slurry Applications
A.W. Chesterton Company introduce its latest compression packing product – DualPac 2211. The packing uses a proprietary braiding technology that combines two materials to maximize performance characteristics of both.
DualPac 2211 combines the resilience of aramid and sealing capability of expanded PTFE fibers to significantly reduce or eliminate the need for gland adjustments. This results in improvement in mean time between failures in the toughest slurry applications. The braiding technology allows the graphite filled ePTFE to be placed against the shaft where it reportedly provides superior sealing and low friction. A high strength and resiliency aramid is placed against the stuffing box bore to resist consolidation without shaft wear.
The company’s lab and in-field tests have reportedly shown that DualPac 2211 requires fewer gland adjustments, resulting in extended life in severe service applications. In addition, the packing can be installed in multiple configurations, eliminating the need for an anti-extrusion ring and for stocking multiple packing products. Targeted applications include critical equipment such as pumps, agitators and mixers handling abrasive slurries in markets such as mining and ore processing.
