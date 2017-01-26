BinMaster Introduces Maxima+ Rotary Level Indicator
BinMaster’s Maxima+ advanced rotary level indicator reportedly features a fail-safe system that alerts to the loss of power, failure of the motor or failure of the electronics, making it suitable for applications where it is essential that the rotary operate continuously and the user be knowledgeable of the unit status. A red LED indicator light on the top of the unit indicates its status, providing for quick visual monitoring of the unit. Appropriate for wide variety of bulk solids including powders, pellets or granular materials, the Maxima+ alerts the user to bin status via an audible horn or light wired to the unit. Notification occurs when the paddle stops rotating and is in a covered condition; it alerts again when the paddle begins to rotate as the bin is emptied and the paddle is uncovered.
