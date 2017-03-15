Bedrock Automation upgrades Cybershield 2.0 control system firmware that extends its intrinsic cyber security protection to networks, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and third-party applications. Bedrock Cybershield 2.0 firmware, which enables authentication and encryption of I/O networks and field devices, now also reportedly protects compliant networks and user applications such as controller configuration, engineering and SCADA. It achieves this with industrial control system (ICS) certification authority (CA) – drawing on the power and flexibility of public key infrastructure (PKI) and transport layer security (TLS).

With the inclusion of more than 40 intrinsic technologies, the Bedrock Open Secure Automation (OSA) platform initially offered two fundamentals of cyber defense, according to the company: a secure control platform and secure component supply chain. The resulting endpoint root of trust leverages hardware-based secret root keys and certificates for advanced cryptographic authentication of Bedrock hardware and software components, which are further fortified with layers of anti-tamper protection.

Bedrock Automation created the Bedrock OSA as both an open and a secure platform for hardware, networks and software. Software developers can now receive certificates of authorization (CAs) to incorporate Bedrock encryption keys into their software, which will give their programs secure access to Bedrock controllers.

Bedrock Automation also announces an option for users who want to increase protection of their IP, infrastructure and human resources by restricting access to only registered, company-controlled assets. The SCC.X Controller is injected at factory birth with company-unique root keys and certificates, effectively limiting connections to company mandated, approved devices, according to the company.