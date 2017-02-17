Azima DLI Alert 4.0 Delivers Advanced Vibration Diagnostic Tools
Azima DLI introduces Alert 4.0 predictive maintenance automated vibration diagnostics software. Designed to meet the best practices of PdM programs, Alert 4.0’s flexible design is easily scalable and integrates seamlessly with reliability programs of all sizes and geographic diversity, according to the company. It can be installed on an office PC, embedded on a Trio portable vibration data collector or accessed remotely over the Internet via a cloud subscription with no software to manage. It is the core of vibration diagnostics for Azima DLI’s Watchman Online Systems and is used by Azima DLI’s machinery experts to perform vibration analysis for Watchman Service customers.
Features of Alert 4.0 include:
- New graphic navigation controls that enhance diagnostic speed and accuracy with more dynamic data views, including peak locator, unit / scaling switching, harmonic and sideband family locators and test date progression.
- Powerful auto correlation displays of waveform data and circular waveform plots to empower analysts’ abilities to identify faults.
- Comprehensive Bode data and Nyquist plots presented in both single and triaxial formats to deliver advanced analysis capabilities.
- Improved trending of spectral and waveform parameters from waterfall graphs, including spectral peaks or bands or waveform peak, RMS, crest factor or symmetry parameters.
- Additional user preferences give analysts more options to display spectral graphs and plots and the flexibility to express data in units consistent with current practices and programs such as displaying waveforms as waterfalls, single or double triaxial or as native, single or double integrated values.
- Improved orbit and circular plots displays for enhanced, high resolution vibration analysis, and clearer representations of machine vibration and fault signatures.
