Aalborg PFA/PTFE Rotameter Measures Corrosive Solutions
Aalborg Instruments offers rugged, high range PTFE/PFA Model L Rotameters constructed of rigid frames and inert wetted parts. Made of PFA, PTFE and PCTFE, meters are resistant to ambient corrosives. Constructed with or without built-in needle valves, L Meters are easily mountable via panel nuts. Units are individually leak tested.
For protective personnel safety, each L Meter is supplied with a safety shield.
Features include:
- Eliminated coated aluminum parts
- Side panels and back plates are virgin PTFE (TEFLON).
- Upper and lower (non-fluid contacting) end fittings are fabricated of polypropylene for corrosion resistance coupled with mechanical structural rigidity.
- Direct reading metric/English system scales available for liquids (specific gravity=1.0)
