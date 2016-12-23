Rockwell Automation Introduces FactoryTalk Batch View Software
New FactoryTalk Batch View software from Rockwell Automation offers an intuitive and scalable browser-based interface that adapts across smartphones, tablets and PCs, improving employee collaboration and system interactions, according to the company. Users can access real-time information and interact with their process through a consistent user interface.
Key capabilities of the solution reportedly include:
- Simple architecture – A modern web interface offers easy adaptation to new or existing platforms and environments with backward compatibility to previous versions of FactoryTalk Batch software; single-server architecture allows for new features and functions to be added with minimal impact to operations.
- Information-enabled and secure – Uses common system security policies for access control similar to any workstation, as a node on the plant network.
- Versatile – Interfaces support multiple mobile devices and are easily integrated with HMI screens onto workstations.
- FactoryTalk Batch View software is well-suited for large industrial facilities that have workstation infrastructure limitations, and require multiple access points across the plant. With personalized user profiles that are tailored to the user, such as language switching options, workers at different levels of the organization can stay mobile, yet connected to their process operations.
