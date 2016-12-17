Pulva Introduces Replacement Rotors For Pulverizers
Pulva Corp., a manufacturer of pulverizers and cryogenic feeders for applications in food and spice processing, and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and chemical production, introduces stainless steel rotors featuring weldless construction. The one-piece rotors, made of 316 stainless steel, reportedly provide longer wear life due to having no welds in the material and no porosity. They also allow customers to remove, clean and re-install rotors between production runs.
