Omega Introduces Coded, Non-Contact Safety Switches
The Omega LPC/LMC, CPC/CMC, SPC/SMC Series of coded non-contact safety switches reportedly offers solid construction, universal designs, coded magnetic actuation and a NEMA PW12 (IP69K) rating to fit a wide range of factory automation applications. They are designed to interlock hinged, sliding or removable machine guard doors in factory automation applications and can provide an input to a safety PLC to initiate machine shutdown in an emergency situation. The safety switches are specifically advantageous in factory automation when poor guard alignment exists and anti-tamper sensing and long life are required, according to the company. The switches are suited for general factory automation, packaging and some food processing.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments