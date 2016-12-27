Chemical Processing

/ / / / Omega Introduces Coded, Non-Contact Safety Switches

Omega Introduces Coded, Non-Contact Safety Switches

The Omega LPC/LMC, CPC/CMC, SPC/SMC Series of coded non-contact safety switches reportedly offers solid construction, universal designs, coded magnetic actuation and a NEMA PW12 (IP69K) rating to fit a wide range of factory automation applications. They are designed to interlock hinged, sliding or removable machine guard doors in factory automation applications and can provide an input to a safety PLC to initiate machine shutdown in an emergency situation. The safety switches are specifically advantageous in factory automation when poor guard alignment exists and anti-tamper sensing and long life are required, according to the company. The switches are suited for  general factory automation, packaging and some food processing.

 

CPC LPC SPC1
Category:
Instrumentation
Product Type:
Switch
Manufacturer:
Omega Engineering
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 